Whether you have a terrestrial or aquatic turtle, you’ll notice he messes the place up pretty quickly. There are a few things you can do to keep the dirtiness down, such as getting a feeding tank for mealtimes, but no matter what, you will find yourself tidying up (more often than you would prefer, we expect). It’s important to clean your pet’s home frequently to keep away smell and sickness. This might not be the most pleasant part of pet ownership, but you’ll be happy you did it.