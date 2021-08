You may have heard about Valve’s new handheld console: the Steam Deck. PC-quality games on the go sound like an excellent idea and lines like that have been used for advertising handhold consoles since the Vita. But some potential buyers have been wary – a promise like that is one they’ve seen crumble many times before. Gabe Newell’s had hands-on experience with the console for a while, and now that a selection of journalists has been invited to do the same, those concerns could start melting away.