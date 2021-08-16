10 Dorm Room Essentials Every College Student Needs

Moving into a dorm room or first apartment comes with many new, exciting experiences, but being responsible for your own meals is not always on that list. While most dorms don't allot much space for kitchenware (there is typically a dining hall nearby for that), you'd be remiss to skip that category altogether. Afterall, there are plenty of gadgets and tools that can make anything from staying hydrated throughout the day to making a quick breakfast easier, that even the smallest dorm or apartment kitchen can accommodate. We asked our staffers for the one thing that would have changed the game for them.