New Buffalo Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been "hooking up a lot" with quarterback Josh Allen in training camp. With Stefon Diggs (knee) taking it easy, Sanders has been seeing a noticeable amount of targets coming from his new quarterback. The veteran wideout will fight for the WR2 role behind Diggs when the regular season rolls around, and could be in for a very fantasy-relevant season in the Bills' pass-heavy offense. Early reports have indicated that Sanders is already running ahead of popular second-year wideout Gabriel Davis.