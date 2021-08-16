Cancel
Suze Orman warns of key retirement account mistakes ‘you can’t afford to make’

By Alice Grahns
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
SUZE Orman has warned savers about key retirement account mistakes that "you can't afford to make".

The issues affect married couples who choose to file their federal tax returns separately, for whatever reason.

Filing separately can save you money in taxes, but you may be restricted when it comes to retirement savings.

On her podcast - Suze Orman's Women & Money podcast - the money guru revealed a couple of things you should keep in mind.

Roth contributory IRA restrictions

A Roth contributory IRA (individual retirement account) is funded by contributions from the account holder.

The maximum amount you can contribute to a Roth IRA is $5,000 every year or $6,000 if you are 50 or older at any time during the year.

Single taxpayers can contribute the maximum as long as their income is below $125,000, and it's then reduced for earnings up to $140,000.

Meanwhile, married couples filing jointly can make up to $198,000 and still be able to contribute the maximum limit.

However, if you're a married couple filing separately and you live together, you don't qualify for the account if you earn more than $10,000 a year.

This could leave you in a bad position for retirement, so it's important to consider your options.

If that applies to you, Mrs Orman recommends opening a converted Roth IRA instead.

She said: "In the long run [it's] equally as good, especially if you're going to do this every year and the money gets to grow tax-free and you get to withdraw it tax-free."

Traditional IRA restrictions

Other married couples who are living together but filing separately may be keen to open a traditional IRA.

This could be in handy as you only pay tax on it when you take the cash out, which may be when you're in a lower tax bracket, Mrs Orman added.

However, your ability to make deductions could be affected, especially if you're covered by a retirement plan at work.

Typically, taxpayers can claim a deduction on their federal income tax return for the amount you've contributed.

The income limitations are the same as for the Roth, but you can only make a partial deduction on your traditional IRA if you make under $10,000.

If you earn more than this, "you don't get to make any deduction whatsoever. So, you have to be very careful about that," Mrs Orman said.

Meanwhile, couples who are filing jointly can make a full deduction if they earn less than $105,000 and it's then reduced up to $125,000.

And single taxpayers can have an adjusted gross income of less than $66,000. Once you earn $76,000, the option goes away completely.

Suze added: "How you file your taxes, your living situation and your income are the decision factors.

"I would really, really seek advice."

Mrs Orman has also revealed why you should delay collecting social security benefits when you retire.

Plus, she's explained how much you need to save to cover medical costs in retirement.

We round up the money guru's top tips to help fix your finances.

