Tropical Storm Fred path LIVE – Storm makes landfall near Cape San Blas on Florida coast after schools shut for the day

TROPICAL Storm Fred has made landfall on the Florida coast, after schools in the area shut ahead of its arrival.

Fred was strengthening off the northwestern coast, before hitting the state on Monday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred’s main threats are rainfall and storm surge. High water between three to five feet could enter the area between Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River, depending on the tide at the time of Fred’s arrival.

According to CNN, schools in the areas that could be hardest hit have closed.

It is reported they are currently expected to reopen on Tuesday.

WHEN DID FRED MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Fred, which was once a tropical storm, is now headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and could regain such strength on Sunday.

Grace, meanwhile, is forecasted to reach Haiti on Monday night, which forecasters predict it will drop four to seven inches of rainfall.

The island is still reeling from a deadly earthquake on Saturday, which killed more than 300 people.

Grace is expected to be near Florida by Wednesday of next week, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state's Panhandle region in response to Fred.

In Arizona on Saturday, Gila Bend’s mayor declared a state of emergency for the town of 2,000 and said a temporary shelter was set up in a school gymnasium as a result of flooding.

Azfamily.com reported that one victim was swept down a flood wash and that the second person was in a vehicle swept away.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Monica Bretado said “several rescues and ongoing evacuations” were conducted and that one person was found dead.

Parts of a Phoenix freeway were also closed as a result of Friday night's monsoon.

At least two people have reportedly died after a heavy monsoon drenched south-central Arizona on Friday night.

The news comes as Florida braces itself for Tropical Storm Grace and Northern California's Dixie Fire continues to grow.

The weather warning comes as Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday.

A press release said: "By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources, and flexibility to prepare."

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Tallahassee activated a Level 2 alert “to enhance coordination between federal, state and local emergency management agencies.”

Floridians have been warned to “review disaster plans” and to prepare an emergency supply kit for at least seven days, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

IS THERE ANOTHER TROPICAL STORM BEHIND FRED?

The National Hurricane Center reported that there are "high odds" that a tropical wave behind Fred will turn into a tropical storm.

As of August 13, the tropical wave is 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has an 80% chance of either becoming a tropical depression or storm within the next two to five days.

While not much information is available on the tropical wave, it is moving through the Atlantic at 20 mph and is reported to have a similar path as Fred.

The wave is expected to reach the Leeward Islands Saturday night, the Virgin Islands on Sunday and Puerto Rico Sunday night.

WHAT IS A TROPICAL STORM?

A tropical storm, also referred to as a tropical cyclone, is a rapidly rotating storm system.

A tropical storm can be characterized by:

A low-pressure center

A closed low-level atmospheric circulation

Strong winds

A Spiral arrangement of thunderstorms that lead to heavy rain and/or squalls

The sustained surface wind speed of a tropical storm ranges from 39 mph to 73 mph.

WHAT IS TROPICAL STORM FRED'S PATH?

On Friday, August 13, 2021, Fred was pouring rain on eastern Cuba.

The storm is expected to move through the Florida Keys on Saturday August 14. The ultimate destination is reported to be the Florida Panhandle.

The path is expected to be along or just north of Cuba’s northern coast on Friday, and move near the Florida Keys on Saturday, before reaching the west coast of Florida.

The hurricane center reported that three to seven inches of rain will be possible while some areas could get up to 10 inches, raising flooding concerns.

As Fred makes his way up the East Coast, AccuWeather reports that it will reach Georgia and Alabama by Tuesday, August 17.

Schools are closed and classes have been canceled in Bay County, Okaloosa County, Walton County, and Santa Rosa County, according to CNN.