The New England Patriots plane is headed to Haiti tomorrow, after a massive earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and hospitalized over 12,000 with injuries. The plane is being loaded up at Logan Airport today, Friday, with supplies and major medical equipment and will fly to Haiti on Saturday, according to CBS. It is being estimated that more than 600,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with rescue and recovery efforts in Haiti being slowed down by Tropical Storm Grace and roads that were destroyed by the earthquake.