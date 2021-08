We’ve had a very busy summer welcoming visitors to our hospital, and we’ll continue to have public tours through the next several months. But Covid caused us to totally rethink the process: what’s the best way to make sure you have a chance to see our turtles while keeping you and our staff safe? For those of you who have visited us in pre-Covid years, or if you’re coming for the first time, there are some exciting changes that you’ll need to be aware.