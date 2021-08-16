zvelo Releases Malicious Detailed Detection Feed Global Malicious Threat Detection Plus Metadata And IOCs For Blocking And Threat Research
Zvelo is excited to announce the release of Malicious Detailed Detection Feed™ (MDDF) — The most recent addition to zvelo’s advanced zveloCTI™ (Cyber Threat Intelligence) feeds. MDDF delivers highly curated malicious threat intelligence to identify, confirm and enrich intelligence data on malicious URLs and malware files for quick and decisive action by defenders.aithority.com
