Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor Announce Conclusion of Final Regulatory Review

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (" EXFO" or the " Corporation") (EXFO) - Get Report (TSX: EXF) is pleased to announce that the Superior Court of Québec has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with 11172239 Canada Inc. (the " Arrangement"). At the special meeting of EXFO's shareholders held on August 13, 2021, the special resolution approving the arrangement resolution was approved by 99.65% of the votes cast by shareholders, voting together as a single class, as well as 90.95% of the votes cast by holders of subordinate voting shares, excluding votes attached to the subordinate voting shares held, directly or indirectly, by Germain Lamonde and Philippe Morin.