Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor Announce Conclusion of Final Regulatory Review

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Acquisition Expected to Close on August 30, 2021 London / August 31, 2021 JST. Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Dialog Semiconductor Plc, a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, are pleased to announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

