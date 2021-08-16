Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor Announce Conclusion of Final Regulatory Review
Acquisition Expected to Close on August 30, 2021 London / August 31, 2021 JST. Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Dialog Semiconductor Plc, a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, are pleased to announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.aithority.com
