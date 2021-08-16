BlackSky And Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies In Predicting Events
Pilot Program Delivers Real-Time Actionable Intelligence for Defense and Intelligence Customers. BlackSky Holdings, Inc. a leading global geospatial intelligence company, announced the completion of a joint pilot project with Palantir Technologies Inc. that integrated BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and analytics into Palantir Foundry, Palantir’s enterprise platform. The capabilities of the combined solution were successfully demonstrated in a series of exercises with experienced geointelligence customers.aithority.com
Comments / 0