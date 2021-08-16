Cancel
BlackSky And Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies In Predicting Events

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Pilot Program Delivers Real-Time Actionable Intelligence for Defense and Intelligence Customers. BlackSky Holdings, Inc. a leading global geospatial intelligence company, announced the completion of a joint pilot project with Palantir Technologies Inc. that integrated BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and analytics into Palantir Foundry, Palantir’s enterprise platform. The capabilities of the combined solution were successfully demonstrated in a series of exercises with experienced geointelligence customers.

