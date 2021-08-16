Latent AI Raises $19 Million Series A To Enable Next Generation AI Factories

As federal agencies increasingly look to adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning for their missions and back-of-house business processes, they often hit one major early stumbling block: preparing their data, which can include data fusion from multiple sources, cleansing, transformation, validation and publishing. Agencies often have data stored in multiple silos and data lakes, making discovery difficult. In addition, that data is rarely in standardized formats, especially with regard to formats usable by AI and ML. But by applying DevOps principles to their data strategies, they can overcome this stumbling block much quicker, facilitating implementation of AI and ML tools.