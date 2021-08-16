Cancel
Latent AI Raises $19 Million Series A To Enable Next Generation AI Factories

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

New Investors and Fortune 500 Partners will Accelerate Latent AI’s Ability to Enable AI-Powered Solutions at the Edge for Multiple Industries. Latent AI has announced the closing of a $19 million Series A investment round co-led by Blackhorn Ventures and Future Ventures. Other notable investors in this round include Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, 40 North Ventures, Pegasus Tech Ventures and Autotech Ventures. This funding will support the company’s mission to empower developers to optimize AI models for the edge continuum. Latent AI is enabling next generation AI factories to deploy AI applications at scale, and in a fast, repeatable and robust manner.

