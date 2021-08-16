Cancel
Adverity Secures $120 Million From SoftBank Vision Fund 2 as Demand for Marketing Analytics Booms

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest investment reflects the growing global importance of marketing data analytics. Proceeds will be used to evolve Adverity’s predictive technology stack for marketers. Adverity, the rapidly growing marketing analytics platform, announced it has closed a $120 million Series D financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with existing investor Sapphire Ventures also participating in the round.

