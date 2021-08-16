Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Joby Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Reinvent Technology Partners to Become Publicly Traded Company

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

First U.S.-based eVTOL company listed on public market to begin trading on NYSE under ticker “JOBY” on August 11, 2021. Proceeds raised plus cash on balance sheet as of March 31, 2021, equaling approximately $1.6 billion are expected to fund Joby through initial commercial operations. Joby Aviation, Inc, a California-based...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reid Hoffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Joby Aviation Inc#Joby Aero Inc#Rtp#Moonshot#Linkedin Co Founder#The U S Air Force#Air Carrier Certificate#Elevate Strategic#Ecredits#Jetblue Airways#Signature Flight Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Technologyaithority.com

aelf Enterprise Pioneers the Development of Blockchain Technology with Triple Accreditations

Aelf (ELF) received its third certification from China Electronics Technology Standardization Institute(CESI). By now, aelf Enterprise became the only blockchain infrastructure that got all the available blockchain accreditations from CESI – Function, Performance, and Reliability. The accreditations validate aelf the leading infrastructure and hearten crypto enthusiasts with the upcoming mainnet migration in September.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

East Stone Acquisition Corporation Announces Sponsor Approval Of Extension Of Deadline To Complete Business Combination

Burlington, MA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSCU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("East Stone"), announced today that its sponsor, Double Venture Holdings Limited (the "Sponsor"), has requested that East Stone extend the date by which East Stone has to consummate a business combination from August 24, 2021 to November 24, 2021 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of up to two three-month extensions permitted under East Stone's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified East Stone that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,380,000 to be deposited into East Stone's trust account on or before August 24, 2021. The Extension provides East Stone with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited ("JHD"), an innovative merchant enablement platform serving lower-tier cities in China.
Businessaithority.com

KloudGin Taps Innovative SaaS Marketing Leader, Miguel Adao as New SVP of Marketing

KloudGin, Inc., leading provider of AI cloud-based field service and asset management solutions, announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "WAVCU" beginning August 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "WAVC" and "WAVCW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price and Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated July 23, 2021, notifying Sunlands that (i) it is below compliance standards due to the trading price of Sunlands's American depositary shares (the "ADSs") and (ii) it will have six months from July 23, 2021 to cure the minimum share price standard.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Begins Trading Under The Symbol 'NLCP'

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) ("The Company" or "NewLake"), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 3,905,950 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $26.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $102 million before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The Company's shares will begin trading on the OTCQX ® Best Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., under the symbol "NLCP" today, August 20, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Apprenticeship Fund Announces Salesforce Investment in Cloud for Good

Achieve Partners’ Newest Deal Backs Solutions Provider to Help Close Talent Gap in Fast-Growing Salesforce Ecosystem. Achieve Partners announced a strategic investment in Cloud for Good, a provider of Salesforce solutions focused on the higher education and nonprofit sectors. Cloud for Good has delivered over 2,000 Salesforce implementations and solutions to more than 1,000 organizations, from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard to the National Aquarium and ChildFund International.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Announces Termination Of Merger Agreement For Business Combination With The Topps Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: MUDS) announced today that the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Topps Intermediate Holdco, Inc. and Tornante-MDP Joe Holding LLC has been terminated by mutual agreement, after notification on August 19, 2021 from Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that they would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Company when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.
Marketsaithority.com

Y Combinator-Backed Lofty AI Launches Tokenized, Liquid Marketplace for A.I.-Vetted Real Estate on Algorand

Lofty AI announces the launch of its liquid real estate marketplace on the Algorand blockchain, including the introduction of a sixth tokenized property listing as it gains momentum in disrupting access to real estate ownership. Lofty AI’s model allows anyone to become a direct owner in real estate and earn rental income for as little as $50 per token and in as few as five minutes, made possible with its blockchain-based solution on Algorand. Unique to Lofty AI, properties listed within the marketplace are vetted by both their local investment team and proprietary artificial intelligence, designed to more accurately evaluate market indicators that drive appreciation, including social media data, retail trends, and more.
Businessaithority.com

DCC Technology Forms Exertis North America Business Unit

Jam Industries Becomes Exertis/Jam, Further Strengthening the Exertis Brand. DCC Technology, an international technology value added distribution specialist with market leading businesses in 20 countries including the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, announced the formation of a new business unit, Exertis North America, to manage the operations of its recent acquisitions Jam Industries and Stampede.
Businessaithority.com

TigerGraph Welcomes Former neo4j Global Customers; Adds Industry Leader and Trailblazer to Its Executive Team and Announces Fall Graph + AI Summits

TigerGraph, provider of the leading graph analytics platform, announced that Dr. Jay Yu, a Distinguished Engineer, Architect and Director leading Intuit’s Knowledge Graph projects, will join the company as Vice President of Product Innovation for TigerGraph’s San Diego Innovation Center. In addition to bringing on recognizable figures in the graph industry, the company is also attracting Neo4j global customers that have abandoned its technology to move into the future with TigerGraph; many of which will present at this fall’s Graph + AI Summit, the only open industry conference for accelerating analytics and AI with graph algorithms.
Technologyaithority.com

Intelligent Debt Management Platform Spinwheel Announces the Hiring of Bento for Business Cofounder Sean Anderson as Head of Platform and COO

Spinwheel, the leading intelligent debt API platform for fintechs, announces the hiring of Sean Anderson as Head of Platform and COO. Following the company’s $11MM seed funding, Sean joins the team to grow and scale the business and drive the product roadmap as the company extends beyond its student debt solution to offer the same unique approach to other debt categories.
Businesscbtnews.com

Specialty insurer Hagerty to become publicly traded company in merger with SPAC

On Wednesday, global automotive enthusiast brand and specialty insurer Hagerty announced a merger deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to become a publicly-traded company. The deal will reportedly put the company’s valuation at $3.13 billion when it’s closed, and it will trade under the ticker HGTY. The merger is intended to inject gross […]
Albany, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Trading In Preferred Stock Commencing Today

Approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "MKTYP" ALBANY, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (MKTY) , the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced the start of trading of its Preferred Stock commencing today.The Series A Preferred Stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "MKTYP".
Healthaithority.com

Healthtech Startup Bttn. Announces $5 Million Seed Add-on to Modernize Medical Supply Market

Fuse Backs Bttn. To Challenge Archaic Industry Processes and Capture Medical Supply Market Share Post-Money Valuation Rises to $26.5 Million. Healthtech startup bttn. announced it has closed a $5M add-on to its seed round led by FUSE. The B2B E-commerce platform for medical supply procurement is solving critical supply chain issues such price volatility and constrained access to medical supplies, while rapidly onboarding customers and expanding to all healthcare providers across the country. The funds announced will be used to expand bttn.’s technology, sales, and operations teams wherein it will further expand and refine the platform, foster additional partnerships, expand its customer base, and continue to streamline efficiencies.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Rafael Holdings (RFL) Announces $104.2 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell securities in a private placement that is expected to result in gross proceeds to the company of $104.2 million, before deducting placement agent and other offering expenses.
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

SAIC Awarded $664 Million in Intelligence and Space Contracts, Including Major Digital Engineering Program

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has secured $664 million in fiscal year 2022 second quarter contract awards by space and intelligence community organizations, including a program providing digital and systems engineering solutions for intelligence and defense agencies worth $355 million. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy