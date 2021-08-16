Joby Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Reinvent Technology Partners to Become Publicly Traded Company

Burlington, MA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSCU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("East Stone"), announced today that its sponsor, Double Venture Holdings Limited (the "Sponsor"), has requested that East Stone extend the date by which East Stone has to consummate a business combination from August 24, 2021 to November 24, 2021 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of up to two three-month extensions permitted under East Stone's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified East Stone that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,380,000 to be deposited into East Stone's trust account on or before August 24, 2021. The Extension provides East Stone with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited ("JHD"), an innovative merchant enablement platform serving lower-tier cities in China.
