UnityPoint Health Selects Premier Inc. For Strategic Supply Chain Partnership

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Joins Premier GPO to drive supply chain and performance improvement. Partnership will also be powered by PINC AI technologies, analytics and services. UnityPoint Health, a leading network of hospitals, clinics and home care services across the Midwest, has partnered with Premier Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, to foster optimal management of its supply chain portfolio and support high-value healthcare.

