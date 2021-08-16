UnityPoint Health Selects Premier Inc. For Strategic Supply Chain Partnership
Joins Premier GPO to drive supply chain and performance improvement. Partnership will also be powered by PINC AI technologies, analytics and services. UnityPoint Health, a leading network of hospitals, clinics and home care services across the Midwest, has partnered with Premier Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, to foster optimal management of its supply chain portfolio and support high-value healthcare.aithority.com
