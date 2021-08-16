UnityPoint Health Selects Premier Inc. For Strategic Supply Chain Partnership

Fuse Backs Bttn. To Challenge Archaic Industry Processes and Capture Medical Supply Market Share Post-Money Valuation Rises to $26.5 Million. Healthtech startup bttn. announced it has closed a $5M add-on to its seed round led by FUSE. The B2B E-commerce platform for medical supply procurement is solving critical supply chain issues such price volatility and constrained access to medical supplies, while rapidly onboarding customers and expanding to all healthcare providers across the country. The funds announced will be used to expand bttn.’s technology, sales, and operations teams wherein it will further expand and refine the platform, foster additional partnerships, expand its customer base, and continue to streamline efficiencies.