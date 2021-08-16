Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Khabib Drops Kamaru Usman Bombshell In Photo

Wrestling-edge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhabib Nurmagomedov knows when to give respect and he knows when to take that respect away. You always want to ensure that you sit on the side of the former rather than the latter when it comes to how you want the legendary Khabib to feel about you. Just how does Khabib feel about current fighters such as the man they call Kamaru Usman? Certainly with both of these men having seen the highest points that one can see in the UFC, you would think that the commons that they share bring the two together….TJ Dillashaw Injured Leg Looks Bad In Gym Video.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Kamaru Usman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Espn#Combat#Eagle#American#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCchatsports.com

Comparing Kings: Kamaru Usman vs Georges St-Pierre

In this Comparing Kings piece, UFC Welterweight greats Kamaru Usman vs Georges St-Pierre. We want to do an apples-to-apples comparison of the two greats, champion vs champion, just the facts. In Comparing Kings, we try to compare generational greats across eras. We narrow down our comparisons using only statistics and...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 results: Vicente Luque calls out Kamaru Usman after submitting Michael Chiesa with slick D’arce choke

Vicente Luque is ready for his shot at welterweight gold. The veteran welterweight wrapped up another impressive win at UFC 265 on Saturday night after he escaped an early submission attempt from Michael Chiesa and then countered with one of his own. As the fighters scrambled on the ground, Luque grabbed onto his signature D’arce choke and after a valiant attempt to break free, Chiesa was forced to tap out with the end coming at 3:25 in the first round.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque wants title shot against Kamaru Usman following incredible finish at UFC 265

Top contender Vicente Luque wants a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman following his incredible finish at UFC 265. Luque finished Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke in the first round of their welterweight bout on the UFC 265 main card. The win was the fourth in a row for Luque, all by stoppage, and he improved his UFC record to 14-3, with 13 of those wins coming by stoppage. “The Silent Assassin” has become one of the most exciting fighters in all of the UFC, and he is hoping that finishing his opponents in such devastating fashion earns him a title shot.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque explains why he will be the one who will dethrone Kamaru Usman

One of the top contenders at 170lbs, Vicente Luque explained why he will be the one who will dethrone UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Luque submitted Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke to move into the top-five rankings at 170lbs. “The Silent Assassin” has now won his last four fights in a row — all by stoppage — and he is closing in on a title shot against Usman. The odds are that Leon Edwards will get the title shot before Luque since he has a head-to-head win over him, but Luque believes that his ability to put on exciting fights and be a fresh new contender for Usman puts him ahead of Edwards. In fact, he also believes that he has more weapons to challenge the champion. Speaking to Combate, Luque explained why he is the man to beat Usman.
UFCMMAmania.com

Vicente Luque has developed ‘complete game’ to defeat Kamaru Usman

Vicente Luque may have to wait a little longer to get his hands on current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but he’s confident that he can finish “Nigerian Nightmare” when the time comes. Over the past few years Luque has become one of the best finishers in UFC. He may...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque open to being backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268

UFC welterweight title contender Vicente Luque says he is open to being the backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268. Luque is one of the hottest fighters at 170lbs right now as he’s won his last four fights in a row — all by stoppage — including a D’Arce choke submission win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 that moved him into the top-five of the UFC welterweight division. Luque has since then called for a title shot against the champion Usman, but the champ is set to take on Covington in a rematch later this year at UFC 268. Although Luque knows that he will have to wait and see what happens in the Usman vs. Covington fight before he gets his crack at the belt, the Brazilian says he is open to being the backup fighter just in case something happens to either fighter. Check out what Luque recently told TMZ Sports.
UFCBloody Elbow

‘Be quiet’ - Kamaru Usman claps back at Conor McGregor saying he’d ‘spark’ him

Conor McGregor tweeted something, someone responded, which means it’s news for you to react to. Today’s edition is comparatively tame compared to what Conor has tweeted (and deleted) in recent weeks, but it’s nevertheless an eye-roller. The former two-division UFC champion responded to a fan who asked him in a Q&A, “What’s it like to spark people unconscious in three different weight divisions?” This is in reference to the fact that he has had knockout wins from 145-170 lbs.
UFCMMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman opens as major favorite vs Conor McGregor, but some say not big enough

Oddsmakers expect Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to maul former two-division king Conor McGregor if they were to ever fight. Bet Online published its official odds for a potential scrap pitting Usman vs. McGregor. The early odds list “Nigerian Nightmare” as a seven-to-one favorite over “Notorious.”. Kamara...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Spark who?' Kamaru Usman warns Conor McGregor of his desire to chase after welterweight gold

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman thinks Conor McGregor should worry about his own division before thinking about 170 pounds. In a recent Q&A on Twitter, McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) claimed he would score another knockout victory if he were to fight for the welterweight title, just like he did when he captured both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously by finishing Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.
UFCmmanews.com

MMA Fans Speak On McGregor/Bisping, McGregor/Usman, & CM Punk

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories. Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!. Conor McGregor did not take kindly to Michael Bisping’s assessment that Daniel Cormier would tear him limb from limb, so McGregor fired back at “The Count,” calling the UFC legend a “nobody” and dredging up Bisping’s KO loss to Kelvin Gastelum in Bisping’s final fight. Bisping let the comment pass until a fan inadvertently set off a brief afterhours war of words between Bisping and McGregor.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Reveals Usman Fight Paycheck

Jorge Masvidal tweeted that he received his paycheck for his UFC fight against Kamaru Usman earlier this year. He tweeted, “Good news that PPV money hit 🤑🤑 see you in the cage soon #supernecessary.” Masvidal was paid at least $500,000. Gable Steveson has a lot on his plate as rumors...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Logan Paul Fight Bombshell

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz had previously said that he would return to the cage this year. He had also challenged YouTuber-turned-pro boxer, Logan Paul, to a bout. Ortiz recently took to his Twitter account and wrote:. “you missed the bus homie.”. Tito seemed to imply that...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin Drops Bray Wyatt Bombshell

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has been one for the ages so far with RK-Bro apparently breaking up for good and Lilly getting the best of Doudrop and Eva Marie. During the show, a promo was aired that discussed the ever-popular, recently-released, WWE star Bray Wyatt as the promo featured WWE legends Mick Foley and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin talking about how how awesome the Fiend character is. This Steve Austin WWE Show drug offer recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tecia Torres ‘Hospitalization’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

UFC strawweight fighter Tecia Torres had previously suffered an injury during her fight with Angela Hill at UFC 265. He had taken to her social media account to let her fans that during the second round of the fight, she felt that she had broken my hand. She had kept fighting because that is what she believes fighters do but it turns out it got worse,

Comments / 0

Community Policy