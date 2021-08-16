Khabib Drops Kamaru Usman Bombshell In Photo

UFC welterweight title contender Vicente Luque says he is open to being the backup for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268. Luque is one of the hottest fighters at 170lbs right now as he’s won his last four fights in a row — all by stoppage — including a D’Arce choke submission win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 that moved him into the top-five of the UFC welterweight division. Luque has since then called for a title shot against the champion Usman, but the champ is set to take on Covington in a rematch later this year at UFC 268. Although Luque knows that he will have to wait and see what happens in the Usman vs. Covington fight before he gets his crack at the belt, the Brazilian says he is open to being the backup fighter just in case something happens to either fighter. Check out what Luque recently told TMZ Sports.