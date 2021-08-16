Cancel
Black conservatives urge school boards to adopt 1776 Unites instead of critical race theory

By Valerie Richardson
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodson Center has a suggestion for school boards battling with parents over critical race theory: Adopt the 1776 Unites curriculum instead. Members of the center’s 1776 Unites initiative urged the National Association of School Boards and local boards to consider its social studies and English lessons that “celebrate Black excellence, reject victimhood culture, and showcase the millions of African Americans who have prospered by embracing their country’s founding ideals.”

