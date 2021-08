There is yet another profitable U.S. Mint coin deal that goes live at 8/19 at 12:00PM ET. Cost is $2715 and there is a $4.95 shipping charge (or pay more for insured shipping). You should be able to lock in a deal with a coin buyer for a very small profit. Especially with these more expensive coins, we recommend locking in a price with a reputable coin buyer (and don’t just blindly trust the comments as there always seems to be some level of astroturfing going on). Others prefer to take a risk and see what the coins resale for at a later date. You can see what credit cards code as a cash advance and the best cards to use in this dedicated post. Main advantage of this coin is the high amount of credit card spend.