Hyatt Enters Agreement to Acquire Apple Leisure Group

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Hyatt has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a resort-management service, travel, and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $2.7 billion in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. ALG’s resort brand management platform AMResorts provides...

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

