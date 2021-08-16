Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How To Treat A Summer Cold

By Maria Loreto
irvineweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer colds are incredibly annoying, but nothing to panic about. Here’s how to treat them. Colds are more common during the winter, but they also happen in the summer, when they’re particularly terrible. Summer colds are usually associated with different viruses than the ones we experience during the winter. Still, there’s no need to panic, since colds can be easily treated and made better with the help of a few resources.

irvineweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Colds#Immune System#Infectious Diseases#Difficulty Breathing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthahealthiermichigan.org

Why Summer Colds Seem So Bad Right Now

Colds have always been passed around in the warmer months, but this season it seems like more people than ever are dealing with hacking coughs that just won’t go away, sneezing that lasts for days and congestion. If you think colds are worse right now than in other recent summers, you’re not imagining things. Health experts say there are a few reasons why colds seem so bad this summer.
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

How to Treat a Jellyfish Sting

If it happens to you, keep calm and follow these simple rules. One minute you're swimming, just paddling along, when you feel a sharp burning sensation against your leg or arm. Chances are, you've been stung by a jellyfish. Unfortunately, during the hot summer months, conditions are just right for these roving sea creatures.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Relationshipswbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Kidsmegadoctornews.com

What Parents Need to Know as RSV Cases Rise

Cleveland Clinic – RSV cases in young children appear to be on the rise, which doctors say is unusual for this time of year. Normally, the respiratory virus starts to spread in the fall. “We really didn’t see RSV all of last year. Starting in April, it completely disappeared and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy