Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or a Negative COVID Test

We haven't been to the fair in a few years. Last year we didn't do that because of obvious reasons, there wasn't one because of the pandemic and I wasn't about to do that drive through thingy. And the year before we just didn't have a day that worked out to go. So this year, we are going! Doing a weekday thing when it's less busy (supposedly) and just going to not worry about any of the stuff that people say they are worried about. I feel like when you do that you might be missing out on life. But that's me. You do you.