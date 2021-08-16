Cancel
Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or a Negative COVID Test

By Laura Bradshaw
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
You probably could have guessed that this was going to happen. Beginning in October, AEG and LIVE NATION will require a vaccine or negative test to attend concerts presented by either of the two companies. This includes SO many of the shows coming to Minnesota. It doesn't matter what venue...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
