Middle East

Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and “all Afghan parties” on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul. A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.

