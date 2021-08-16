Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

After having no preseason games a year ago, former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier saw the field for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. He began last season splitting time with P.J. Walker as Teddy Bridgewater's backup in Carolina before Walker eventually separated himself and earned QB2 status. Heading into this season, the backup job is up for grabs according to head coach Matt Rhule.

On Saturday night, Tavon Austin made his debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the franchise's preseason opener versus the Cleveland Browns.

WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media following today's scrimmage.

After a couple of weeks of silence, conference realignment rumors are starting to heat back up again. However, this time, it's not necessarily about schools joining new conferences but how three Power Five conferences are considering working together to form an alliance.

West Virginia and Maryland will meet on September 4th at 3:30 p.m. to kick off the 2021 season. West Virginia currently sits as a three-point favorite at BetMGM and a 3.5-point favorite at William Hill. Other sportsbooks have the over/under set at 54.

Can an Improved Jarret Deoge Lead West Virginia to the Top of the Big 12?

The Mountaineers have a chance to make some noise this fall but a lot of it will come down to the play of quarterback Jarret Doege.

Former West Virginia and Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91 after a bout with pancreatic cancer. Bowden was not only one of the most successful coaches in the history of college football but was also considered one of the best, down-to-earth people that you would ever come across.

Bowden had a special place in his heart for taking care of others. Whether that be acting as a father figure to those who played for him or to be there for you when situations get tough.

For instance, Alabama head coach and Fairmont, WV native, Nick Saban, recently talked about his own personal experience where Bowden was there to lift him and his family up. To this day, Saban remains forever thankful. He told the following story to reporters earlier this week.

