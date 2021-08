Not surprisingly, the number of depressed mothers has increased during Covid-19, as moms have suddenly had to add additional “job descriptions” to a life already filled with demands on their time and energy. As one client told me early in the lockdown, “I’m suddenly not just mom and wife at home and employee at work, but now I’m also teacher, tutor, school nurse, dietician, IT specialist, after-school counselor and friend and playmate to my kids. And I’m highly underqualified for most of those positions.”