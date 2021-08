PSG's embarrassment of riches will now include arguably the greatest player of all time. Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to sign with PSG on a free transfer, following a drastic turn of events that resulted in Barcelona no longer being able to bring Messi back to the only club he had ever known as a professional. He goes from a club embroiled in economic crisis—the crisis that resulted in his emotional, forced farewell on Sunday—to one where economics and finances are no problem at all. Messi is reportedly signed on a two-year deal worth €35 million ($41 million) per season, plus an option for a third year, and represents another world-class attacking weapon for a club that has become enamored with winning the UEFA Champions League.