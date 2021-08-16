Cancel
Water Mill Home Offers 360-Degree Views From One of the Hamptons’ Highest Points

By Taylor K. Vecsey
behindthehedges.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. Situated at one of the highest points on the South Fork, this Water Mill home offers 360-degree views as far as the eye can see. The very private 5.2 acres at 14 Water Mill Heights Drive is listed at $3.495 million.

