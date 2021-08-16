PUBLISHER’S LETTER

This week my wife’s computer and email directory got hacked. The hacking, of course, was followed with a plea for some money to help us out of some fictitious temporary crises, money to be sent to some untraceable locale. Invariably, these scams are done late Friday, and you spend the entire weekend reassuring people you’re OK. The upside is that it was Karen’s old business email directory and we heard from people she hasn’t talked to in years. And to all of you who said that they thought it was a scam but if we really needed help to please let them know, well, that was really heartwarming. So, thanks to you all for your concern and take care because the web is filled with these scams, especially to those of us of a “mature” age.