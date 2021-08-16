Cancel
Public Safety

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Cover picture for the articleIdentity theft is a real threat in this world. It has become rampant and vicious since there has been a proliferation of how we seamlessly contact and communicate with each other through channels like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and so forth. This appropriation of individuality occurs when bad actors try...

Winlock, WAChronicle

Publisher's Note: Winlock Editor’s Big Scoop Was a Big Lie

Lynnette Hoffman, the editor of the newspaper formerly known as The Town Crier, is known for her embarrassing antics and lack of credibility. I don’t take her seriously. That’s why I had little concern when I heard about her latest whopper. On Monday night, she turned to Facebook with this gem: “Claudia Yaw with The Chronicle said ‘Those f’en hillbillies’ to two observers as she left the meeting about the fair. I will not spell the F word out. It is not okay for any journalists to call the residents names and then write about the community.”
HealthQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Freedom's price

Americans suffer from a deficit of caring for the lives of other people. What has happened to our country where it is declining and deteriorating mentally and morally? What has happened to our society that has no feelings of compassion for each other?. I talked to an anti-vaccinator, church-going woman...
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

From the Publisher: What's Popular

This week my wife’s computer and email directory got hacked. The hacking, of course, was followed with a plea for some money to help us out of some fictitious temporary crises, money to be sent to some untraceable locale. Invariably, these scams are done late Friday, and you spend the entire weekend reassuring people you’re OK. The upside is that it was Karen’s old business email directory and we heard from people she hasn’t talked to in years. And to all of you who said that they thought it was a scam but if we really needed help to please let them know, well, that was really heartwarming. So, thanks to you all for your concern and take care because the web is filled with these scams, especially to those of us of a “mature” age.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Congress & Courtscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Nancy Pelosi Was Executed

A viral Instagram post claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been executed. Pelosi has not been executed, as she has made recent public appearances. Pelosi is a frequent target of online misinformation. For instance, one Facebook post last week baselessly alleged she is the stepsister of Kathy Hochul, who is set to become the first female governor of New York on Aug. 24. Another recent post falsely alleged Pelosi is resigning from her position to join former President Donald Trump.
Chicago, ILWashington Examiner

Officer Ella French was buried and no celebrities paid for her funeral

Officer Ella French’s funeral was Thursday in Chicago. French was gunned down during a traffic stop earlier this month. A sea of police officers attended her funeral outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in attendance. No celebrities or members of Congress were there. Other than her fellow police officers, Officer French was buried with significantly less fanfare than George Floyd.
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
Public HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

No turkey without a vaccine card

It may be a little soon to start thinking about the holidays, but according to one writer at Slate, it’s not too soon to start cutting unvaccinated family out of your life. That’s right, no turkey for your unvaccinated uncle and no Christmas presents for your vaccine-hesitant mother.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.

