The Delta Variant COVID-19 surge is continuing to impact CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON. He says we are still seeing a surge with 37 people hospitalized with the Delta variant of COVID-19 with 12 of those in the ICU/Critical Care unit. Morris says they are seeing two-thirds of their hospitalizations in people under 50 years old and all 12 of those in the ICU/Critical Care unit are unvaccinated. Morris says the Delta variant has proved to be more contagious and has impacted the younger popular more that previous versions of COVID-19. He says the reason for that is likely because many older people have already been vaccinated.