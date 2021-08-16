Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card Available August 27

By Tim Koehler
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card will go on Sale on Friday, August 27th. Get 18 holes of golf with cart at these four area courses:. Woodbine Bend Golf Course. Platteville Golf & Country Club. Fillmore Fairways. Price: JUST $49.99!. What a gift! Cards go on sale promptly at...

myq1075.com

Dubuque, IA
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com
