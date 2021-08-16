Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Some Oregon private colleges expect record enrollment this fall

klcc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of Oregon’s private colleges are reporting increased and even record enrollment numbers as the fall approaches. Although many of Oregon’s private colleges and universities did not see as dramatic of a drop in enrollment as public institutions during the height of the pandemic last fall, there were still some dips. For example, Portland’s Lewis & Clark saw about 100 fewer full-time equivalent students last fall in comparison to 2019, according to the school’s data.

www.klcc.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Colleges#Reed College#Private University#University Of Portland#Lewis Clark#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy