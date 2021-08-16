Cancel
NFL

Seahawks reportedly won't negotiate with Jamal Adams

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are “truly done” negotiating with Jamal Adams, according to a league source who spoke with PFT. After their latest offer, the Seahawks are fully prepared to let Adams play out his option year.

After that, the Seahawks can franchise tag him twice to keep him under club control through 2023. (Technically, they could franchise tag him three times, but the rate for the 2024 season would be a cap killer.) As it stands, Adams is slated to make $9.86M in 2021 — an absolute steal for a safety of his caliber. We won’t know the 2022 franchise tag numbers until next spring, but it’d likely cost the Seahawks under $14M to cuff Adams for next year. Beyond that, they’d be looking at a 20% increase — somewhere in the $16M neighborhood — for 2023. Those figures would be costly, but still favorable for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have reportedly offered Adams a four-year, $70M deal with $38M guaranteed. That’d keep Bobby Wagner as Seattle’s highest-paid defender while making Adams the NFL’s highest-paid safety by a healthy margin — about $2M/year over Landon Collins. Adams’ camp countered with $40M guaranteed and bonus money to be paid out in the deal’s first three years, rather than across all four.

The gap between the two sides is slimmer than it's ever been, but the Seahawks say they won’t budge any further.

