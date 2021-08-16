Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders review (hands-on): Qualcomm's best, for a price
At $1,499, the Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders won't appeal to most shoppers. But it exhibits some features that could find their way into the top Android phones. Qualcomm's announcement earlier this summer that it would team up with Asus to make the not exactly evocatively named Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders caused a lot of head-scratching in the mobile world. Qualcomm certainly knows its way around mobile chipsets, the thinking went, but what's the point of building your own handset, when plenty of the best Android phones already showcase Qualcomm silicon?www.tomsguide.com
