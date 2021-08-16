Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders review (hands-on): Qualcomm's best, for a price

By Philip Michaels
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt $1,499, the Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders won't appeal to most shoppers. But it exhibits some features that could find their way into the top Android phones. Qualcomm's announcement earlier this summer that it would team up with Asus to make the not exactly evocatively named Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders caused a lot of head-scratching in the mobile world. Qualcomm certainly knows its way around mobile chipsets, the thinking went, but what's the point of building your own handset, when plenty of the best Android phones already showcase Qualcomm silicon?

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Iphone X#Iphone 11 Pro#Snapdragon Insiders#Amoled#Qualcomm Quickcharge 5 0#Master Dynamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
TechnologyHot Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Rumors Allege 4nm Process With 20% Performance Uplift

It's barely been a month since Qualcomm came out with its Snapdragon 888+ system-on-chip (SoC), essentially a goosed version of the regular Snapdragon 888 that was introduced last December. The Snapdragon 888+ is not a next-gen chipset, though. That distinction belongs to the rumored Snapdragon 898 (or 895), which could deliver a sizable bump in performance.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Qualcomm Snapdragon 895: What to expect from Qualcomm's 2022 flagship SoC

But as is always the case in the semiconductor industry, there's always something new on the horizon. We're already starting to learn more about the Snapdragon 895, Qualcomm's flagship chipset for 2022. Qualcomm will likely announce it this December, and it will power most of next year's flagships. Here's what we know so far.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone launched in the UK recently and now we get to find out more details about this budget smartphone in a new video. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy M32 and its range of features. lets find out more details about the handset.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Qualcomm 5G Mobile Platform Powers Samsung's Foldable 5G Smartphones

Qualcomm Technologies announced that its flagship Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform is powering Samsung Electronics' latest cutting-edge foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Snapdragon 888, which powers both devices globally, packs industry-leading innovations in connectivity, AI, gaming, and photography to enable the premium Android experiences...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,467 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
gsmarena.com

JioPhone Next specs leak, Snapdragon 215, Android 11 (Go Edition) and 13MP camera

Two months ago, India’s Reliance conglomerate announced the JioPhone Next - an entry-level smartphone built in collaboration with Google. It’s expected to launch on September 10 and it promises to become the most affordable smartphone in India once it goes on sale. We haven’t heard much about the device since its announcement until now as XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman revealed the Next’s key specs via Twitter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

South Shore Capital Advisors Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Hawaii Statemodernreaders.com

Bank of Hawaii Sells 6,235 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

iQOO 8 (V2141A) with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 11 Spotted on Geekbench

Let’s take a look at the iQOO 8 key specifications revealed by the Geekbench listing. iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 8 flagship series in China on August 17. The lineup includes two phones – vanilla iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro. While we are less than a week away from the launch, iQOO 8 carrying model number V2141A has been spotted on Geekbench with key specifications. The moniker has not been confirmed yet, but according to a reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the V2141A model number belongs to the vanilla iQOO 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy