20% of the Country's Planet-Heating Emissions Come From Powering Homes

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant chunk of planet-heating emissions generated by the U.S. (20%) can be attributed to heating, cooling, and lighting the country’s 128 million homes. The Guardian reports that American homes use twice as much energy compared to the average British home and 10 times that of the average Chinese household. Moving the country toward zero emissions will require big changes to the construction of new buildings, according to a recent report from the International Energy Agency. To achieve this by the middle of the century, the report says fossil fuel boiler sales must end within five years, new buildings must run on clean electricity by 2030, and half of all existing buildings must be retrofitted by 2040.

