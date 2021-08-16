Cancel
Public Health

Employers key to ending pandemic: Vaccinations imperative, not a personal choice

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US is in the throes of a fourth wave of the pandemic as the delta variant sweeps across the nation, threatening to crush many parts of our country in ways we cannot imagine. We are only beginning to see the escalating consequences: increased infections; hospital ICUs at and over capacity; lifelong and life-changing side effects; deaths that leave behind stunned friends and families; and a tattered economy.

Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
Raleigh, NCcbs17

If my employer mandates the COVId-19 vaccine, what are my options?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While more and more employers begin to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, there are some exemptions. “One point that is important to note is that employers have an affirmative obligation to provide essentially a safe working environment for their employees,” said Steven Corriveau, attorney at Martin & Jones, LLC. in Raleigh.
Grafton, WICBS 58

'I will not back down': Health care workers protest employer COVID-19 vaccine requirements

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Some health care workers aren't willing to get vaccinated and they don't appreciate new requirements from their employers saying they have to. Advocate Aurora Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. Froedtert Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Both systems are allowing for religious and medical exemptions.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
U.S. Politicsdeltadailynews.com

Feds Consider Withholding Funds To Encourage Vaccinations

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations. The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. The conversations are in the early phases and no firm decisions have been made, the people said.
Public HealthInc.com

Big Companies Say They Plan to Fire Unvaccinated Employees. Some of them Have Already Started

There are two big questions facing almost every company right now. The first is when to bring people back to the office. It's a tricky question considering that Covid-19 cases are, once again, on the rise. Many companies are understandably anxious to get everyone back in the office, but there is increasing pushback from employees who have worked remotely for more than a year, and are just as anxious about going back.
Public HealthPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Quit Or Get Fired Because Of Vaccine No Unemployment For You

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. COVID-19 shut down 2020, the vaccine opened up 2021, but the Delta Variant is trying to throwing us back into 2020. Employers a starting to take a stance on the COVID numbers going up again, implementing masks mandates and some are telling employees if you want to continue to work here you have to get the COVID-19 vaccination, one of those employers is Summa Health Systems. Makes sense that a hospital system would lead the charge on vaccinating because their employees are the ones feeling the effects of COVID-19 the most.
Newbern, TNwjhl.com

Employees at Tennessee Tyson Foods plant fight vaccine mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Tyson Foods employees in West Tennessee who are not happy about the company’s new vaccine mandate took to the streets of Newbern on Wednesday. Employees stood across the street from the Newbern plant with signs that said, among other things, “No Mandate.”. Earlier this month, Tyson...
Public HealthMSNBC

A COVID lesson for many: Refusing vaccinations can be expensive

In recent months, there's been no shortage of reports about people paying for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, though they remain somewhat baffling. A free miracle vaccine is readily available throughout the United States, but some would prefer to pay real money -- in some cases, hundreds of dollars -- for fraudulent documents that leave them at risk.

