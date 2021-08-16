Employers key to ending pandemic: Vaccinations imperative, not a personal choice

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. COVID-19 shut down 2020, the vaccine opened up 2021, but the Delta Variant is trying to throwing us back into 2020. Employers a starting to take a stance on the COVID numbers going up again, implementing masks mandates and some are telling employees if you want to continue to work here you have to get the COVID-19 vaccination, one of those employers is Summa Health Systems. Makes sense that a hospital system would lead the charge on vaccinating because their employees are the ones feeling the effects of COVID-19 the most.