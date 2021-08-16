Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Gogeta (DB Super) joining Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGogeta (DB Super) is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Bandai Namco has announced. The character will be appearing this fall as part of Legendary DLC Pack 2 “Ultimate Battle Pack”. Here’s an overview of the character:. Coming straight from the “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” movie, black-haired Gogeta’s Xenoverse 2...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball Super#Stamps#Bandai Namco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
Related
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Bandai Namco introduces Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC character Jiren (Full Power)

Bandai Namco is still continuing to support the entertaining Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which first launched in 2016, and it is very good to see. Today, the company gave fans a look at the next Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 paid DLC character and it’s Jiren (Full Power) who will be included as part of the Legendary Pack 2, which is scheduled to drop this fall. At the end of Jiren’s debut video, Bandai Namco teases yet another new character. Check out the trailer below!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits Booster Box Opening

Pre-release events began for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming set, Cross Spirits, this weekend. I was able to attend one of these events at Brother's Grim Games and Collectible in New York where I got my hands on two booster boxes, three pre-release packs, and six loose packs. Leading up to the official wide release of Cross Spirits this Friday, August 13th, I will open and review these products for Bleeding Cool's Dragon Ball fans. Let's start with a booster box.
Comicsepicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Where The Idea of Granolah Comes From

The latest Dragon Ball Super arc in the manga introduces a new antagonist with strong ties to the Saiyan's origins and a dark past that motivated him to avenge the tragedy of his Cerealian race. Before Shueisha continues the saga in the next chapter releasing later this month, the manga's current artist Toyatarou, was recently interviewed about the origins of Dragon Ball Super's intergalactic bounty hunter.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Creator Clarifies New Detail About Namekian Origins

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are plenty of races to explore, but one of the most established is the Namekian people. If you did not know, guys like Piccolo hail from the race, and their ties to the Dragon Balls have been expanded time and again. But now, it seems an interview is here to clarify one thing about the race's origins.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

What Is A God Pack In Dragon Ball Super Card Game?

If you are new to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, you may have heard the phrase "God Pack" used before. In this article, I'll break down exactly what a God Pack is and what it means for collectors and players. First, there are a few basic things about the...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Sonic and Tails join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower will be playable in the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Sega has revealed. The two guest characters join the recently revealed Beat from Jet Set Radio and will be “unlockable on all platforms through normal gameplay” from launch. See both Sonic and Tails blasting through stages and collecting rings in the announcement trailer below:
ComicsAnime News Network

Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Each Get New Manga in Saikyō Jump

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Super Dragon Ball Heroes trading card arcade game series has inspired Yoshitaka Nagayama's Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!!, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ankoku Makai Mission!, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission!!! manga. Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission!!! launched in April 2020. Super...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Drops Drafts of Chapter 75: Read

Dragon Ball Super is pushing forward these days with its anime's second movie, but that is not the only thing going on. For those who didn't know, the manga is continuing its own stories these days, and its second original arc is in the thick of it. Now, a new preview has gone live for chapter 75 ahead of its debut, and fans are eager to see what's going on with Vegeta right about now.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Moro A Fem Makeover

One of the biggest Dragon Ball Super villains that has yet to hit the anime proper is the horned sorcerer Moro, a villain who had the ability to absorb energy from opponents and planets alike, and one fan has given the antagonist a serious makeover by bringing him to life with a fem style. Though Moro was ultimately defeated by Goku and the other Z Fighters, opening up the path for the arrival of the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, his presence had a big impact on the world of Dragon Ball and the progression of the Z Fighters.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Opening Dragon Ball Super CG: Pride Of The Saiyans Starter Deck

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has officially released its fourteenth main expansion, Cross Spirits. Cross Spirits, the fifth installment in the ongoing Unison Warrior Series block, introduces the new mechanic BOOST to the game. It includes cards featuring artwork inspired by and moments taken from iconic Dragon Ball Z, Super, and GT storylines including the Buu Saga, the Super 17 Saga, the Tournament of Power, and more. It is notable for having one of the most popular Secret Rares in the game's history, which features Frieza teaming up with Goku. With this wide release, I've already unboxed booster boxes and loose packs during the pre-release week. Today, you can catch three exclusive openings on Bleeding Cool of the three remaining Cross Spirits products: the Pride of the Saiyans Starter Deck, the Darkness Reborn Reboot Starter Deck, and the Cross Spirits Premium Pack. In this installment, we're opening the Pride of the Saiyans Starter Deck.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Goes Viral Over Vegeta's COVID-19 Vaccination

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be a major problem for the world at large, especially with the Delta variant sweeping the globe as we speak, and one Dragon Ball Z fan has hilariously imagined what the prince of the Saiyans would react to getting a shot in the arm in order to combat COVID-19. With Vegeta making the rounds recently thanks to his new transformation being revealed in Dragon Ball Super during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it's no surprise to see that the anti-hero remains one of the most popular characters of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Addresses Goku-Vegeta Power Struggle

The artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga addressed the current power dynamic and struggle going on between Goku and Vegeta! The manga series is currently making its way through the Granolah the Survivor arc with each new chapter of the series, and one of the most compelling aspects of this arc is how it is continuing the fraying between Goku and Vegeta since the fight with Planet Eater Moro. During the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, Vegeta had begun training in an entirely different matter after growing frustrated over their stalled growth since the fight with Broly.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) DLC revealed

We previously saw a teaser of the next Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC character joining Jiren (Full Power), and Bandai Namco revealed that it is Gogeta (DB Super). So you might be wondering, didn’t we already get “SSGSS Gogeta” in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC 8 (Extra Pack 4) back in 2018? Well, it’s the same Gogeta from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, but this time he’s in his neutral black-haired form. While he does come with a completely different move set, it’s a little odd to see that he’ll only be able to go standard Super Saiyan while the SSGSS Gogeta comes in Super Saiyan Blue right off the bat.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals the Granolah Arc's Most Difficult Task

Toyotaro, the current artist of Dragon Ball Super's manga, recently was a part of an interview wherein the mangaka dove into the secrets and behind-the-scenes facts that went into the creation of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, and the artist shared what he considered to be the most difficult part of the latest saga. As Vegeta has recently shared an ability to unleash a brand new transformation that he learned while training with the God of Destruction Beerus, it seems that neither the Saiyans nor the intergalactic bounty hunter were the elements that caused Toyotaro the most headaches.
Video GamesIGN

Dragon Age Owes Its Title (And Its Dragons) To a Random Name Generator

Dragon Age: Origins was originally a game without any dragons, but then a random name generator changed the game's setting. This news comes by way of TheGamer, which included the tidbit as part of a larger interview with Mark Darrah about Dragon Age's past, present, and future. As it turns out, the Dragon Age series was conceived without a name — there were some ideas, but nothing stuck, so the team decided to have a coder create a random name generator.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Torn On Vegeta's Ultra Ego

The latest installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 75, dove headfirst into the new transformation of the Prince of the Saiyans, which Vegeta has dubbed "Ultra Ego," a play on Goku's Ultra Instinct technique. With the Saiyan Prince stating that his power, and himself, are entirely based on his ego, it seems that even this new transformation isn't enough to take down Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter with a bone to pick with the Saiyan race who used his planet's Dragon Balls to make himself the "strongest mortal being in the universe,".

Comments / 0

Community Policy