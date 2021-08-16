Cancel
Iowa State

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

By The Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Des Moines Register. Aug. 13, 2021. Editorial: Kim Reynolds must use her power to keep the coronavirus delta variant in check, protect Iowans. Many Iowans are worried about the illness and death the coronavirus delta variant will wreak here in coming weeks. The many Iowans who are not worried probably should be.

Iowa StateChariton Leader

Iowa prohibition on mask mandates sees federal backlash

(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to enact a law prohibiting Iowa schools, counties and cities from requiring masks has incurred threats of legal action from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden announced Aug. 18 he is directing U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to “take additional steps...
Iowa StateLa Crosse Tribune

Iowa governor lashes back at Biden threat of action on masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lashed out at President Joe Biden Thursday after he ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states including Iowa that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. Reynolds in May signed a law that Republican legislators sent her that bans local school boards from implementing mask mandates. Several other Republican governors, including those in Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah, have similar policies that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

Greene and Gaetz tout Trump candidacy in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses

Republicans from Georgia and Florida who held an “America First” rally in Des Moines tonight say they’ll be back to campaign for Donald Trump’s return to the White House. “Iowa, will you caucus for Donald Trump in 2024?” Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz asked the crowd near the beginning of his...
Alabama StatePosted by
CNN

Trump heads to Alabama but his Covid politics are everywhere

A version of this story appeared in CNN's What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump still towers over the GOP, and he's set to appear Saturday at an Alabama rally. And ambitious Republicans eyeing future White House bids are increasingly emulating his brand of confrontational, fact-challenged politics on Covid.
Iowa Statedmcityview.com

Iowa’s Amish have some lessons for us

The man who answered the door at a farm house west of Bloomfield one afternoon in the early 1970s was an imposing figure, even without that thick beard on his chin. Gideon Yutzy was a member of the Old Order Amish religion. He was the patriarch of a family that moved into the countryside west of my hometown several months earlier.
Iowa StateEsquire

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Out of the Republican Party's Control

The Iowa State Fair is at full boil. It’s a little light on the political tourists because it’s not the summer before a year ending in 0, 4, 8, 12, or 16. Which is not to say that it is entirely devoid of migrant politicians from other states, or the media they drag around in their wake. On occasion, these are politicians you should keep an eye on because they have national aspirations. On other occasions, these are politicians you should keep an eye on to make sure they don’t get into the poultry barn and start biting the heads off all the chickens. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas Democratic rebellion ended with barely a whimper

(CNN) — After a six-week standoff that drew massive amounts of national attention, Texas House Democrats broke ranks late this week -- delivering a near-certain victory for Republicans seeking to push through the nation's most stringent voting law. This was always inevitable -- but it ended with even more of...
U.S. PoliticsMic

The future of the GOP isn't legislating. It's shitposting

It's hardly a groundbreaking proposition to say that after four years of Donald Trump in the White House, the Republican Party of 2021 is less an institution interested in actual legislating than it is a collection of loosely affiliated neo-fascists and enablers who have come to understand a fundamental truth of American politics in the 21st century: There are huge swaths of the country who couldn't care less about laws and Congress and "results." They want a sense of self-affirming superiority. They want mean-spirited partisan blood. They want, to put it plainly, politicians who shitpost.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's conduct needs a federal investigation

Donald Ayer served as United States attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Ronald Reagan administration and as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama's "ethics czar," was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. The opinions expressed here are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.

