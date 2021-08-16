Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Haiti earthquake death toll rises to nearly 1,300 people

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll after Saturday's devastating earthquake in western Haiti has risen sharply to nearly 1,300, and at least 5,700 people are injured. An intense rescue operation is underway to save people trapped in the rubble. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers reports from the capital, Port-au-Prince.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

269K+
Followers
34K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Duthiers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#Rubble#Extreme Weather#Cbsn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to...
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
EnvironmentDaily Beast

Haiti Struggles to Dig Out After Earthquake and Flooding

LES CAYES, HAITI—Early in the morning on Aug. 14, the small island nation of Haiti was hit by yet another calamity: a 7.2 earthquake. The quake rattled the westernmost portion of the country, destroying and damaging hundreds of buildings while killing up to 2,000 people and wounding more than 9,000.
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has left Haiti "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said this week as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll above 2,000. As the island nation works to recover from the calamitous earthquake that struck on Aug. 14, many recall a little more than a decade ago that a similarly powerful earthquake decimated the region. According to official estimates, 222,570 people were killed, 300,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, 97,294 houses destroyed and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much of southern Haiti. It wasn't the first catastrophic quake to devastate the region. Major earthquakes have struck the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, since at least the 18th century.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush aid convoys after quake

Survivors of Haiti's devastating earthquake looted an aid convoy Friday as the impoverished Caribbean nation scrambled to roll out a relief effort haunted by the chaotic response to past natural disasters. The mobbing of relief supplies and tumultuous handouts underscored the desperation in the wake of last week's powerful tremor, which killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed or damaged over 130,000 homes. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake robbed tens of thousands of Haitians of everything they owned in a matter of seconds, with the hunt for necessities like clean water and food now a daily struggle for many. And while humanitarian convoys have begun distributing aid, the quantities have been insufficient and those tasked with delivering supplies often lack logistical expertise.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Crews face challenges in delivering aid to Haiti following deadly earthquake

The death toll from last week's Haiti earthquake has topped 2,100 people, with thousands more injured. Getting aid to those affected has been hampered by roads left damaged and impassable because of the earthquake. Christy Delafield, managing director of communications for the humanitarian aid organization Mercy Corps, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest on recovery efforts.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Veterans' crisis calls on the rise amid news from Afghanistan

Many U.S. military veterans are troubled by the news out of Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control, and mental health crisis lines have seen an uptick in calls. Lisa Kearney, the director of the Veterans Crisis Line, and Sonya Norman, the director of the PTSD Consultation Program at the National Center for PTSD, joined CBSN to discuss the resources are available for veterans.
EnvironmentBBC

Bath rescuer hopes to find Haiti earthquake survivors

A British former firefighter leading a rescue team in Haiti is hopeful they will find survivors a week after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck. Rob Davis, 50, is co-ordinating the group of structural engineers from the charity Search and Rescue Assistance in Disasters (Saraid). The powerful earthquake has killed at least...
Environmentinvesting.com

Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears

MARCELINE, Haiti (Reuters) -Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday over a lack of aid to remote areas hardest hit by last week's devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the impoverished Caribbean country. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the magnitude 7.2 quake that...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Documentary filmmaker on how to battle a fire crisis

The "Bring Your Own Brigade" documentary, which is streaming Friday on CBSN, explores the 2018 Camp Fire and the global fire crisis that is threatening the planet. Fire historian Stephen Pyne, who is featured in the documentary, joins CBSN to discuss the causes of the fire crisis and what the solutions might be.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban

For the past three decades, drought and floods have plagued rural Afghanistan. As a result, farmers have struggled to maintain their crops and livestock, and many people have been left hungry. The Taliban has been exploiting those issues and capitalizing on distrust in the government to recruit members to their ranks. CBS News climate reporter Cara Korte joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
WorldCBS News

China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis

Beijing — China will now allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence. The ceremonial legislature on Friday amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long...

Comments / 0

Community Policy