Another COVID-19 surge in Hunt County during the weekend

Hunt County reported another surge in COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday afternoon that Hunt County had 5,999 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 59 cases since Friday, with 1,175 probable cases, 32 more than had been previously reported.

The state agency reported Hunt County had a total of 185 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count Sunday.

Hunt County had 6,839 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus, 106 more than Friday.

There were 335 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Sunday, 33 more than had been reported Friday.

Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,717 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Sunday, which accounted for 23.51% of the 11,552 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas. The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Sunday, 17.1% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 43.34% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 35.68% being fully vaccinated.

The state agency said 69.95% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 62.78% being fully vaccinated.

Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan

Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/