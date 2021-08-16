Affordability Tops List of Reasons for Homebuying Difficulties

It seems like we pay taxes on everything. A slice of your income, a portion of purchased goods, and even a percentage of your home’s value is taxed. If you don’t plan ahead, property taxes may come as a surprise cost to new homeowners. Even though property taxes serve an important purpose they can be one of the more expensive and surprising aspects of homeownership. According to 2020 data from The Tax Foundation, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit that monitors tax policies, the highest property tax rates belong to the state of New Jersey at 2.13%. On the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii has the lowest property tax rate, coming in at 0.31%. These may seem like small numbers, but they add up and can range from $200 to $10,000 per year depending where you live.