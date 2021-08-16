Cancel
Real Estate

Affordability Tops List of Reasons for Homebuying Difficulties

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany buyers who have actively searched for a property over the course of three or more months cite affordability as the primary reason they have yet to purchase. The National Association of Home Builders’ Housing Trends report found 39% of active buyers blame the inability to find an affordable home, a change from the past two quarters where buyers cited getting outbid by other offers as the primary hurdle. A large chunk of buyers still cite getting outbid as a challenge. If these buyers cannot find a home within the next few months, 43% say they would expand their search area and 42% will stick it out.

