These Are the Fastest Diversifying Regions in the Country

Recently released Census data found an increase of Asian and Hispanic populations in the country, and diversification is happening fastest in an unexpected area: small Midwestern towns. Less than an hour outside of Indianapolis is the 50,000-person city of Columbus where one in seven residents was born outside of the U.S. Its public school here collectively speaks more than 50 languages and dialects at home and more than 30 foreign companies run out of the city, according to The Wall Street Journal. The publication’s analysis found diversification occurring most rapidly in these Midwestern and northern Great Plains towns.