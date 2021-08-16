OM Holdings International, Inc (OMHI) To Open Second City Center and Marina Store in Tortola, BVI

Star Buds Store in Wasaga Beach is the 5th Store to Open in Ontario. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ('Cordova' or the 'Company'), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce the opening of its eighth Star Buds Cannabis Co. ('Star Buds') branded cannabis retail store in Canada after receiving confirmation from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. This store is located at 30 45th Street, Unit 6 in the city of South Wasaga Beach, and is operated by Cordova's subsidiary, 2734158 Ontario Inc. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store has begun processing online orders for in-store pickup from customers that are made through its website www.starbuds.co, and is also open to walk-in customers. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021.