Jennings and Crowley OMV Closured Until Further Notice
JENNINGS,La. / CROWLEY,La. - Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the Jennings and Crowley OMV locations will be closed until further notice. Customers can visit the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org, for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist and more.www.kadn.com
