Increasing Share of Homeowners Use Smart Locks, Cameras

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe share of broadband households who own a listed smart home device increased by 10% in just two years, according to a new report from Parks Associates. The most popularly adopted smart home products include doorbells, smart light bulbs, and thermostats, but smart locks and networked cameras have been catching up, says Security Info Watch. The 2020 report found 9% of broadband households, or 9 million households, reported having at least one smart home lock and 10%, or 10 million households, have a networked camera. On average, households that owned at least one smart home device increased from having 6.8 to 7.4 devices on average in 2020.

