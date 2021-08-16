Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is hiring crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

The School Guard Team oversees the hiring, training, supervision, and inspection of 273 School Crossing Guard positions, serving 107 public and private schools.

Recruitment is an ongoing process and offers individuals a chance to deliver a service to their community by making an impact on public safety.

It is an opportunity to communicate with others and influence their day, while providing children with a safe environment to and from school.

The School Crossing Guards are also utilized during special events such as parades, charity events, and summer school.

These positions are part-time and offer hourly rates, retirement benefits, personal leave, and sick leave.

For more information or to apply, click here or email crossingguard@baltimorecountymd.gov. More information is also available in the flyer below.

Photo via Pixabay