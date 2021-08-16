Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year

By Chris Montcalmo
Posted by 
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 5 days ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is hiring crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

The School Guard Team oversees the hiring, training, supervision, and inspection of 273 School Crossing Guard positions, serving 107 public and private schools.

Recruitment is an ongoing process and offers individuals a chance to deliver a service to their community by making an impact on public safety.

It is an opportunity to communicate with others and influence their day, while providing children with a safe environment to and from school.

The School Crossing Guards are also utilized during special events such as parades, charity events, and summer school.

These positions are part-time and offer hourly rates, retirement benefits, personal leave, and sick leave.

For more information or to apply, click here or email crossingguard@baltimorecountymd.gov. More information is also available in the flyer below.

Photo via Pixabay

Comments / 2

NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
370
Followers
109
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nottingham, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Summer School#Private Schools#The School Guard Team#School Crossing Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall High School student to represent Baltimore County on Maryland Center for School Safety’s Student Focus Group

PERRY HALL, MD— Three Baltimore County Public Schools students represent the county on the 25-member 2021-2022 Student Focus Group for the Maryland Center for School Safety. The students are: Claire Cabral, a Grade 10 student at Hereford High School, and First Vice President of Baltimore County Student Councils Panagiolis Fafalios, a Grade 12 student at Dundalk High School and Sollers … Continue reading "Perry Hall High School student to represent Baltimore County on Maryland Center for School Safety’s Student Focus Group" The post Perry Hall High School student to represent Baltimore County on Maryland Center for School Safety’s Student Focus Group appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks shares update from Baltimore County on Joppa Road bridge

PERRY HALL, MD—Councilman David Marks on Thursday shared the following update on the Joppa Road bridge from the county bridge team: “Progress on the Bridge No. B-0545 Joppa Road project is being made and we are hopeful to have it re-opened to traffic in mid-October,” the update stated. “The precast concrete beams have been ordered and currently we are reviewing … Continue reading "Councilman Marks shares update from Baltimore County on Joppa Road bridge" The post Councilman Marks shares update from Baltimore County on Joppa Road bridge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

11 suspects indicted, Baltimore County man wanted in connection with ’39 Babies’ gang

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. The investigation into the criminal … Continue reading "11 suspects indicted, Baltimore County man wanted in connection with ’39 Babies’ gang" The post 11 suspects indicted, Baltimore County man wanted in connection with ’39 Babies’ gang appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Parkville, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Man robbed in Parkville, attempted burglary reported in Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported this week. At 11 p.m. on Monday, August 16, an individual attempted to break into a business in the 2200-block of E. Joppa Road (21234) by prying open an exterior door. The suspect was unsuccessful and entry was not gained. At just after 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, a … Continue reading "Man robbed in Parkville, attempted burglary reported in Carney" The post Man robbed in Parkville, attempted burglary reported in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces new vaccination protocols for Maryland nursing home, hospital workers [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the State of Maryland continues to prioritize reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among the most vulnerable residents, Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced new vaccination protocols for all nursing home and hospital staff. Effective immediately, all employees of the state’s 227 nursing homes and all employees of Maryland hospitals will be required to show proof of vaccination, or … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces new vaccination protocols for Maryland nursing home, hospital workers [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces new vaccination protocols for Maryland nursing home, hospital workers [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Perry Hall, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Perry Hall

UPDATE: Police say Mariyah Whitworth has been located. Original story below… —— PERRY HALL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Perry Hall area. Mariyah Whitworth is 5′ tall and weighs 78 pounds. She was last seen on August 17 in the 4900-block of Berry Hill Circle in Perry Hall (21128). … Continue reading "Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Perry Hall" The post Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Towson, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS to require all staff to undergo weekly COVID testing or get vaccinated

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday announced that all school system employees will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing or show provide proof of receiving their vaccines. “We are creating this requirement to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff during this continuing pandemic,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “The move is … Continue reading "BCPS to require all staff to undergo weekly COVID testing or get vaccinated" The post BCPS to require all staff to undergo weekly COVID testing or get vaccinated appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

New report released following comprehensive review of Baltimore County, Baltimore City shared water delivery system

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials on Monday released a new report following a comprehensive review of the business processes that govern the water delivery system that serves both Baltimore County and Baltimore City residents. “This report is a critical and long overdue step towards improving how our jurisdictions can better work in partnership to modernize our shared water system,” Baltimore County … Continue reading "New report released following comprehensive review of Baltimore County, Baltimore City shared water delivery system" The post New report released following comprehensive review of Baltimore County, Baltimore City shared water delivery system appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Middle River, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for 14-year-old reported missing from Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Jahmell Moore was last seen at just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, in the 600-block of Kingston Road. Authorities believe he may be headed toward the Edgewood area. Anyone with information on Jahmell Moore’s whereabouts is asked … Continue reading "Police searching for 14-year-old reported missing from Middle River" The post Police searching for 14-year-old reported missing from Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Towson, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Two crashes snarl I-695 traffic in Overlea, Towson

UPDATE: Two left outer loop lanes are now closed along I-695 past Belair Road. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of two Monday afternoon crashes along I-695 in northeastern Baltimore County. The first crash involves three vehicles and was reported at just before 4 p.m. along the inner loop at Providence Road. The second crash involves … Continue reading "Two crashes snarl I-695 traffic in Overlea, Towson" The post Two crashes snarl I-695 traffic in Overlea, Towson appeared first on Nottingham MD.
White Marsh, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95

WHITE MARSH, MD—The members of White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company offered their hospitality to some passengers who were left stranded after their bus broke down on I-95 on Saturday night. At around 9:30 p.m., several units from WMVFC and Kingsville VFC responded to a report of a disabled bus with 48 passengers aboard. Maryland State Police requested assistance from the … Continue reading "WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95" The post WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced that Baltimore County employees and the general public will be required to wear masks inside all local government offices and facilities, effective Friday, August 13th. “This common sense step will help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our workforce and visitors to our buildings and facilities,” … Continue reading "Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities" The post Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS breaks ground on new northeast elementary school

ROSEDALE, MD—Ground has been broken on a new northeastern Baltimore County elementary school. On Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Councilman David Marks, Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, Delegates Carl Jackson & Harry Bhandari, and BCPS School Board member Julie Henn were among those who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new … Continue reading "BCPS breaks ground on new northeast elementary school" The post BCPS breaks ground on new northeast elementary school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Carney, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Pair of burglaries reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Police are investigating two burglaries that were reported in Carney this week. Sometime between 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10 and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, an individual broke into a garage and multiple vehicles in the 3400-block of E. Joppa Road (21234). The suspect stole several items then fled the scene. Sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, … Continue reading "Pair of burglaries reported in Carney" The post Pair of burglaries reported in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Bevins, Marks: New middle school, Pine Grove addition funded for construction

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins and Councilman David Marks on Wednesday announced that full funding has been secured for the new northeastern middle school, as well as the addition at Pine Grove Middle School. Both projects have been fully funded by Baltimore County for several years, but delayed due to the missing state match. With the enactment of the … Continue reading "Bevins, Marks: New middle school, Pine Grove addition funded for construction" The post Bevins, Marks: New middle school, Pine Grove addition funded for construction appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Construction begins at site of Officer Caprio Playground Project

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Construction has officially begun at the future site of a playground that will be dedicated to the memory of a fallen police officer. The Officer Caprio Playground Project this week announced that demolition and construction had begun on the grounds of Gunpowder Elementary School. In June, officials announced that all remaining funds for the project had been secured, thanks … Continue reading "Construction begins at site of Officer Caprio Playground Project" The post Construction begins at site of Officer Caprio Playground Project appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Area Education Advisory Councils seek student members

TOWSON, MD—Rising high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply to serve on the Area Education Advisory Councils of Baltimore County Public Schools, officials announced on Monday. The Board of Education of Baltimore County has education advisory councils in each of the school system’s five geographic and administrative areas – southwest, northwest, central, northeast, and southeast. Board leaders explain … Continue reading "Baltimore County Area Education Advisory Councils seek student members" The post Baltimore County Area Education Advisory Councils seek student members appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Rosedale, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Community Shred Day events to be held at Loch Raven, Rosedale libraries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Public Library will be holding Community Shred Day events later this month. These outdoors events will be for personal/residential use only and will be held on the following dates: Saturday, August 21 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Loch Raven Branch 1046 Taylor Avenue Saturday, August 28 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Rosedale Branch 6105 Kenwood Avenue … Continue reading "Community Shred Day events to be held at Loch Raven, Rosedale libraries" The post Community Shred Day events to be held at Loch Raven, Rosedale libraries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Capt. Joshua Laird, firefighter who died fighting Frederick County blaze

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday ordered the U.S. and Maryland flags to be flown at half-staff to honor a fallen firefighter. Capt. Joshua Laird lost his life on Wednesday battling a house fire in Ijamsville in Frederick County. It happened at just before 5 p.m. in the 9500-block of Ball Road.  The home had reportedly been struck by lightning … Continue reading "Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Capt. Joshua Laird, firefighter who died fighting Frederick County blaze" The post Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Capt. Joshua Laird, firefighter who died fighting Frederick County blaze appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

$20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2003 Carroll County murder

WESTMINSTER, MD—As Maryland State Police continue to investigate the 2003 murder of a Carroll County man, the family of the victim is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the victim’s death. The victim, Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, was found by family members after having been beaten … Continue reading "$20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2003 Carroll County murder" The post $20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2003 Carroll County murder appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 2

Community Policy