Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Learn to craft dynamic websites and apps using JavaScript and React for under $25

By VB Deals
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to create a static web page with basic information and maybe a picture or two, you can get away with knowing some baseline programming like HTML and CSS. But in today’s development world, that’s almost like asking a rocket engineer to build you a skateboard. To craft...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Smartphone App#Web Apps#Web Pages#Html#Css#Javascript#React#Venturebeat Deals#Stackcommerce#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
Related
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

Learn How to Create Classes in JavaScript

In 2015, the ES6 version of the JavaScript programming language was released. This release introduced some major upgrades to the language, and officially placed it in the category of object-oriented programming language among other languages such as Java and C++. Object-oriented programming focuses on objects and the operations that can...
Computersarxiv.org

Mapless Humanoid Navigation Using Learned Latent Dynamics

In this paper, we propose a novel Deep Reinforcement Learning approach to address the mapless navigation problem, in which the locomotion actions of a humanoid robot are taken online based on the knowledge encoded in learned models. Planning happens by generating open-loop trajectories in a learned latent space that captures the dynamics of the environment. Our planner considers visual (RGB images) and non-visual observations (e.g., attitude estimations). This confers the agent upon awareness not only of the scenario, but also of its own state. In addition, we incorporate a termination likelihood predictor model as an auxiliary loss function of the control policy, which enables the agent to anticipate terminal states of success and failure. In this manner, the sample efficiency of the approach for episodic tasks is increased. Our model is evaluated on the NimbRo-OP2X humanoid robot that navigates in scenes avoiding collisions efficiently in simulation and with the real hardware.
Computersarxiv.org

Deep Learning Enhanced Dynamic Mode Decomposition

Koopman operator theory shows how nonlinear dynamical systems can be represented as an infinite-dimensional, linear operator acting on a Hilbert space of observables of the system. However, determining the relevant modes and eigenvalues of this infinite-dimensional operator can be difficult. The extended dynamic mode decomposition (EDMD) is one such method for generating approximations to Koopman spectra and modes, but the EDMD method faces its own set of challenges due to the need of user defined observables. To address this issue, we explore the use of convolutional autoencoder networks to simultaneously find optimal families of observables which also generate both accurate embeddings of the flow into a space of observables and immersions of the observables back into flow coordinates. This network results in a global transformation of the flow and affords future state prediction via EDMD and the decoder network. We call this method deep learning dynamic mode decomposition (DLDMD). The method is tested on canonical nonlinear data sets and is shown to produce results that outperform a standard DMD approach.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Learning Langevin dynamics with QCD phase transition

In this proceeding, the deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are deployed to recognize the order of QCD phase transition and predict the dynamical parameters in Langevin processes. To overcome the intrinsic randomness existed in a stochastic process, we treat the final spectra as image-type inputs which preserve sufficient spatiotemporal correlations. As a practical example, we demonstrate this paradigm for the scalar condensation in QCD matter near the critical point, in which the order parameter of chiral phase transition can be characterized in a $1+1$-dimensional Langevin equation for $\sigma$ field. The well-trained CNNs accurately classify the first-order phase transition and crossover from $\sigma$ field configurations with fluctuations, in which the noise does not impair the performance of the recognition. In reconstructing the dynamics, we demonstrate it is robust to extract the damping coefficients $\eta$ from the intricate field configurations.
Softwareapppicker.com

Why is javascript still important in developing modern web apps

When a Netscape Communications employee, Brendan Eich, developed a new programming language in just 10 days aiming to improve the dynamics and visuality of the websites, nobody expected it to become a top programming language after Java. JavaScript has empowered about 97% of the websites on the internet and has preserved its significance for over 25 years.
Computerstechgig.com

Here are the top 5 JavaScript frameworks for web and app developers

Choosing a framework is simple, but deciding which one to use is by far the most challenging aspect for any user. On the market today, there are a lot of frameworks that offer substantial benefits, one of which is JavaScript. Every year, there is a slew of new. JavaScript. frameworks...
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How to Use the JavaScript if-else Statement

Conditional statements inject logic into your program, and their application are limitless. If you're still new to JavaScript, mastering how to use the "if-else" statement lets you specifically instruct your program on how it should function. Using conditions in JavaScript is easy. Let's get started. How to Use Conditions in...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Dynamic Attention-based Communication-Efficient Federated Learning

Federated learning (FL) offers a solution to train a global machine learning model while still maintaining data privacy, without needing access to data stored locally at the clients. However, FL suffers performance degradation when client data distribution is non-IID, and a longer training duration to combat this degradation may not necessarily be feasible due to communication limitations. To address this challenge, we propose a new adaptive training algorithm $\texttt{AdaFL}$, which comprises two components: (i) an attention-based client selection mechanism for a fairer training scheme among the clients; and (ii) a dynamic fraction method to balance the trade-off between performance stability and communication efficiency. Experimental results show that our $\texttt{AdaFL}$ algorithm outperforms the usual $\texttt{FedAvg}$ algorithm, and can be incorporated to further improve various state-of-the-art FL algorithms, with respect to three aspects: model accuracy, performance stability, and communication efficiency.
Electronicsiphonelife.com

Use Your Apple Watch to Conquer Every Day with This Expert-Crafted Guide

Your Apple Watch is the world's smallest supercomputer! Did you know that you can use it to track your sleep, workouts, health, and fitness? Or that you can navigate your watch faster using voice commands? On top of that, there are so many ways to customize your watch to suit your every need. Learn all this and more with the Apple Watch Guide!
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

The best iPhone apps for learning Math 2021

Are you a student or someone who uses math on a regular basis? If so, the following list of apps have been built with you in mind and contain all kinds of handy and useful features. These can make your life much easier when it comes to math equations with some of them being quite basic and others being advanced. All of them are set to perform a vast amount of complex math equations.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Mobile Apps for Learning Science

Science is a big and complicated subject, often broken down into different types of science, such as biology, chemistry, and physics, as well as social sciences, earth sciences, and so on. Learning science requires dedication and commitment, so any help you can get for that is worth pursuing. Luckily, there...
Cell Phonesu.today

U.Today News Now on Coin News Website and Mobile App

You can now enjoy the most recent cryptocurrency news from U.Today on the Coin News aggregator on mobile and desktop. Now you can track the most recent news, stories and interviews in one place. Choose the category that you are interested in and see news articles from U.Today. If you are interested in reading analytical articles, Coin News will help you with the Analytics category that contains technical, on-chain and fundamental analysis of cryptocurrency assets.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Learn to Play Piano With These 6 iPhone Apps

Learning to play piano is a skill that people of all ages can pick up. The benefits of playing the piano go far beyond having fun—it also enhances memory and stimulates creativity. In the past, people relied on a music teacher to teach them everything they needed to know about...
Cell PhonesCMSWire

How Google Analytics Tech Report Can Inform an App Launch or Marketing Strategy

While marketing analysts are still reviewing GA4 features to determine what works and what doesn't work for their strategy, one report remains a stalwart for helping plan effective app launches: Google Analytics Tech report. The Tech report provides a clear look at what devices website visitors use to visit a website. Yet with some strategy, you can use that report to better plan your launch of an app or software.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Dynamic Drone Camera Apps

Insta360 is reputed around the world for its versatile and dynamic range of cameras, but the company also offers high-quality software services in conjunction with its cameras, as is perhaps best evidenced by the latest and greatest version of its drone camera app. The new version of the Insta360 drone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy