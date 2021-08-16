Cancel
Gators News: Summer tennis roundup continues, volleyball announces fan day

By Adam Dubbin
 5 days ago
Welcome back from a rainy weekend in Gainesville! The sports scene is pretty bare for the Gator Nation at the moment, but the lull is merely the calm before the autumn storm. The roundup from the past few days focuses mainly on members of the men’s tennis team in action this summer, plus the volleyball team gets warmed up with a scrimmage in front of the fans. Enjoy the calm while it lasts — there are less than three weeks until the college football kickoff.

Men's tennis: Ben Shelton

Sophomore Ben Shelton had himself quite a summer, highlighted by sweeping both the singles and doubles titles at the M25 Champaign tournament in late July; he did not lose a single set in the entire tournament. He almost swept the USTA Boys 18 and 16 National Championships a few weeks later as well, winning the doubles title and advancing to the singles finals. His performance earned a bid in the U.S. Open Junior Tennis Championships.

He also competed at the Cary Challenger 80 with Aleksander Kovacevic in doubles and made it to the semifinals; Shelton also snagged a singles victory in the first round. And finally, in late June, Shelton participated in the M15 Weston tournament where he won three singles matches.

Volleyball

The volleyball team announced a scrimmage and fan day over the weekend. The squad will host an Orange & Blue scrimmage on Aug. 21 at Exactech Arena with first serve slated for 3 p.m. EDT. Admission is free and doors open at 2 p.m. EDT; seating will all be general admission and there will be games and activities in the atrium.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

