Shopping App Provider Ranking Entangled In Mobile Merchandising Mystery

 5 days ago
We don’t normally "go there" in this space, but it’s just too tempting. Often marveling at the resilience of the somewhat mysterious SHEIN shopping app consistently topping our Provider Ranking, PYMNTS’ editors recently examined this astounding app, concluding that "SHEIN's landing of the top spot officially announces its competitive presence — and loudly. It will be interesting to see how the commerce world responds."

