How Johnson County’s growing population could impact Kansas’ new political maps
Without a single new boundary line drawn for the congressional and legislative districts, Republicans running redistricting in Kansas find themselves under fire. Democrats argue that 14 town halls scattered across the state came with too little advance notice — 10 days — while people who crammed into one of those meetings in Johnson County last week expressed worry that the fix is already in.shawneemissionpost.com
