Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann reviews the latest inflation figures in the euro area. “Eurozone CPI rose to 2.2% y/y in July, confirming an earlier estimate, and up from 1.9% y/y in June. This is the fastest pace since October 2018, and above the European Central Bank (ECB)'s target of 2.0%... Core CPI eased to 0.7% y/y, mostly on lower clothing prices due to the timing of summer sales in France and Italy. This was in line with the initial estimate, and down from 0.9% y/y in June. Month-on-month, inflation in the bloc fell 0.1% m/m, in line with expectations.”