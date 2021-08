SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first stages of drought are bringing an early end to the summer boating season for some people at Summersville Lake. Around 50 boats that are located at slips along the lake’s bank must be removed by this Sunday, according to marina management. They are in danger of being beached as the lake’s water level has dropped around a foot from the normal summer level. The Army Corps of Engineers said this is due to the lack of rain and their requirement to continue allowing water to flow downriver from the dam.